WATCH: Stamp shows unreal power and control in calculated beatdown of Bi Nguyen in Manila

Newly crowned ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex is already in a league of her own at just 26 years old, and her striking abilities have put her there.

Eight years ago, Stamp made her main roster ONE Championship debut in kickboxing and would soon find unparalleled success by becoming the atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion.

She would inevitably jump to MMA soon after, and her November 2019 classic against Bi Nguyen in Manila, Philippines, would establish her as the next big thing in the multi-faceted combat sport.

Stamp entered the bout with a chip on her shoulder, fighting with a ferocity that many fans had not seen from her before, while Nguyen willingly stood in the pocket to throw bombs of her own.

However, Stamp's striking was just too much for 'Killer Bee' and was on the receiving end of her sharp combos which Stamp rode to a unanimous decision win.

Stamp headed for world title defense on June 7

ONE Championship fans will see Stamp back inside the Circle in the main event of ONE 167 on June 7 in defense of her women's atomweight MMA world championship against close friend Denice Zamboanga.

Stamp and 'The Menace' were former training partners under the Fairtex Training Center, but Zamboanga changed camps which turned out to be a great move for her as she has found great success since.

The Filipina star is entering her first-ever world title shot on a two-fight winning streak and is out for the biggest upset of her young career inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

