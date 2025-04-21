WATCH: Strawweight kickboxing queen Jackie Buntan flaunts her textbook defense in perfect counter against Daniela Lopez

In her third appearance under the ONE Championship banner nearly four years ago, Jackie Buntan showcased her striking brilliance with a masterful display of both offense and defense.

This happened when she took on Daniela Lopez in a women's strawweight Muay Thai tiff on the lead card of ONE: Empower, held before a spectator-less Singapore Indoor Stadium during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in September 2021.

In that bout, Buntan initially had to weather Lopez's presure offense in the first round and picked her apart with sharp punches and kicks while moving backwards.

A clean right cross-left hook combination rocked the Argentinian, which set the tone for Buntan's dominant start.

In the second stanza, Buntan's speed became even more apparent. She consistently beat Lopez to the punch slipped away before her opponent could even respond.

Watch that sequence below:

Lopez came out aggressive in the final frame, hoping to turn the tide. However, Buntan stayed composed, punishing her crisp counters to cruise to a unanimous decision victory.

Can Jackie Buntan be included in ONE Championship's U.S. return

Fans are keeping a close watch on Jackie Buntan's next agenda after capturing the inaugural ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world championship against the legendary Anissa Meksen in November 2024.

So far, ONE Championship has yet to reveal its plans for the Filipino-American sensation. However, many feel that she should be given the opportunity to compete at ONE 173 — the promotion's third event in the United States.

At the moment, the world's largest martial arts organization has officially announced three bouts for the much-awaited spectacle. This includes the ONE women's atomweight MMA world title unification clash between reigning queen Stamp Fairtex and interim world champion Denice Zamboanga.

ONE 173 is set to take place at the 21,000-seater Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on Aug. 1.

