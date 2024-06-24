ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai is no stranger to working out with the very best athletes of his generation and that led to him crossing paths with reigning flyweight submission grappling world titlist Mikey Musumeci.

Earlier this year, 'Darth Rigatoni' visited the Thailand-based PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym to sharpen his striking skills, but it seems as if he was the one who learned something new from Prajanchai.

The Bangkok, Thailand native showed off a devastating technique to land elbows that Musumeci could use should he find himself on his back - if he ever decides to try his hand at MMA.

Check out Prajanchai and Mikey Musumeci's training session below as posted by ONE Championship on Instagram.

Prajanchai's next foray inside the Circle will take place in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 68 on Friday, June 28 inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand against Jonathan Di Bella over the vacant ONE strawweight kickboxing world championship.

Jonathan Di Bella reveals how his fight with Prajanchai might go down

Originally scheduled to take place this past April, Prajanchai's bout with Di Bella was postponed after the latter failed to pass the pre-fight hydration test and was subsequently stripped of the strawweight kickboxing world title.

Now two months removed, Di Bella is of the opinion that the winner between him and Prajanchai will come down to who has the sharper mind inside the Circle.

Di Bella said as much in an interview with ONE Championship:

"I believe whoever uses their IQ and whoever is smarter will win the fight. Fans should expect a technical battle."

ONE Friday Fights 68 is available live and free on ONE Championship's digital platforms. Fans can also check their local listings for the card's availability in their area.

