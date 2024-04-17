WATCH: Strawweight Muay Thai queen Smilla Sundell hardens her abs of steel in brutal core workout

Reigning ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell is giving it her all in preparation for her second world title defense at ONE Fight Night 22.

Her opponent then will be the undefeated Natalia Diachkova, who has utterly run roughshod through her opponents in the promotion thus far, producing three first-round finishes out of four victories.

As for Sundell, ONE Championship fans last saw her get into a back-and-forth war of attrition with Allycia Hellen Rodrigues in her first-ever world title defense, putting away the mom-champ with a vicious TKO in the third round.

'The Hurricane', who is the youngest-ever Muay Thai world champ in ONE Championship history, knows that the spotlight is on her to put together a performance that will leave fans convinced that she truly deserves the spot that she is in.

In preparation for Diachkova potentially targeting her with body shots, the 19-year-old is making sure that her core is ready, with ONE Championship sharing a snippet of Sundell's training camp on Instagram:

Smilla Sundell eager to put on show at ONE Fight Night 22

With an expectedly raucous crowd inside the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, watching Sundell and Diachkova duke it out on May 3, the women's strawweight Muay Thai world titlist does not feel pressure - only excitement.

In a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, the young Swedish phenom had the following to say about her upcoming matchup:

"I am very excited to fight again. It's been like eight months now or something. So yeah, I'm excited to get back in the ring."

See the interbiew below:

ONE Fight Night 22 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

