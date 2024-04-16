WATCH: Smilla Sundell unleashes a storm to retain women’s strawweight Muay Thai throne against Allycia Hellen Rodrigues

After earning notable wins against Aussie standout Diandra Martin and Boxing Works star Jackie Buntan, reigning ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell scored her biggest victory to date.

Returning to the familiar confines of Singapore Indoor Stadium, 'The Hurricane' put her 26 pounds of gold on the line against the promotion's atomweight Muay Thai world titleholder, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, at ONE Fight Night 14.

There, the teen phenom once again established herself as one of the best strikers in the game, dispatching her Brazilian opposition with a vicious onslaught of strikes in the third round.

"Relentless. Smilla Sundell defends her strawweight Muay Thai throne against Natalia Diachkova at ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video. How does it end?"

With 35 career wins and an undefeated record under the ONE banner, Sundell returns on ONE Fight Night 22 on May 3 to put her crown on the line against a Russian knockout artist who is hellbent on leaving Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with her first world title.

Smilla Sundell meets her match in undefeated standout Natalia Diachkova

Hoping to end Smilla Sundell's impressive run inside the circle is Natalia Diachkova.

Making her promotional debut a year ago at ONE Friday Fights 13, the 'Karelian Lynx' made waves with a brutal first-round KO of Dokmaipa Fairtex. She followed that up with a second-straight knockout, this time against Tiger Muay Thai product Lena Locker.

Adding two more W's over Hannah Brady and Chellina Chirino, Diachkova established herself as the next woman in line to challenge Sundell, bringing the two undefeated fighters together for an absolute war in the 'Mecca of Muay Thai'.

Who comes out on top when two of the women's strawweight division's fiercest strikers throw hands in the 'art of eight limbs'?

ONE Championship fans in the United States can watch ONE Fight Night 22 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 3.

