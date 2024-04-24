WATCH: Strawweight Muay Thai queen Smilla Sundell shifts into beast mode ahead of ONE Fight Night 22 return 

ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell is not taking things lightly ahead of her second world title defense at ONE Fight Night 22 on May 3.

The young Swede superstar faces in-form Russian challenger Natalia Diachkova in her first event headliner battle, and there's no grander stage for the 19-year-old to prove her star status than inside the revered ring of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

'The Hurricane' knows what she will be up against, and she seems all ready to dish out another epic performance based on her recent training session at Fairtex Training Center in Pattaya, Thailand.

In the three-minute clip shared on her own YouTube channel, Smilla Sundell gave a full rundown of what training looks like before each assignment on the global stage.

However, the teenage phenom does seem to be throwing her combinations with more intent as she sharpens her attacking tools and toughens up her defense for what may come her way from the knockout specialist.

Watch the clip here:

Also, in the video, she noted that her fearsome striking ability potentially stems from her being a naturally aggressive individual.

'The Hurricane' noted:

"I don't know [where my aggression comes from]. Maybe, I'm just an angry person inside. I don't know."

Smilla Sundell out to maintain her perfect promotional run at ONE Fight Night 22

If the clip is anything to go by, Smilla Sundell will put it all on the line when she goes toe-to-toe with Natalia Diachkova inside the Mecca of Muay Thai next week.

Thus far, the Stockholm native has reeled a perfect 4-0 run in the world's largest martial arts organization against Diandra Martin, Jackie Buntan, Milana Bjelogrlic, and Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

On paper, though, Diachkova's aggression could play out to be her kryptonite.

Still, she is all ready to prove her worth as the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion and continue her terrorizing reign atop one of the most exciting striking divisions in ONE Championship.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 22 card live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 3.