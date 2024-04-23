“I will finish her” – Natalia Diachkova wants to see off Smilla Sundell inside the distance at ONE Fight Night 22

Russian Muay Thai fighter Natalia Diachkova is dead set on being crowned the new ONE women's strawweight world champion and looks to dethrone reigning divisional queen Smilla Sundell inside the distance in their scheduled title clash next month.

'Karelian Lynx' will challenge 'The Hurricane' for the ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 22 on May 3 in Bangkok, Thailand.

The contest is the headlining bout of the event at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and airs live for free in U.S. primetime for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Natalia Diachkova shared the direction she is angling to take against Sundell, saying:

"I will fight smart. If I connect and hit her, and I will, I will finish her."

Natalia Diachkova is on an impressive roll heading into ONE Fight Night 22, winning her first four fights since making her ONE Championship debut in April 2023, three coming by knockout in the opening round.

Her most recent victory came last month over Chellina Chirino by KO. She hopes her string of impressive victories will take her to a ONE world championship.

Sundell, meanwhile, will be making her second defense of the world title she won in April 2022.

She retained her belt last September when she defeated atomweight Muay Thai queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues by TKO in the third round of their all-champion clash.

Smilla Sundell expects a tough challenge from Natalia Diachkova

ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell expects a tough challenge from streaking Russian challenger Natalia Diachkova in their scheduled title clash at ONE Fight Night 22 on May 3 in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 19-year-old Swedish sensation, however, said it is no longer new to her since, in ONE Championship, she is constantly pitted against tough fighters.

She shared this in an interview with the South China Morning Post, saying:

"I think all of my fights are tough. So, yeah, a tough test it is going to be against Natalia Diachkova."

Watch the interview below:

Sundell is undefeated in four fights to date under ONE Championship, with two of her victories coming by way of knockout. At ONE Fight Night 22, she'll go head-to-head with a dangerous Diachkova, who has impressively rolled over her opponents in her first four matches in the promotion.