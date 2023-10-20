WATCH: Submission grappling queen Danielle Kelly works on her wrestling on the mats

Newly-crowned ONE women's atomweight submission grappling world champion Danielle Kelly is back in the gym barely a month after winning the belt late last month. This level of dedication to her craft is unparalleled and is why Kelly is a world champion at such a young age.

In a recent post on Instagram, we saw the dashing and dangerous grappler practicing and honing her highly underrated wrestling skills:

"Worked a lot of wrestling in camp 🤼‍♀️ @smashpassjay classes never upset 🔥 @fewwillhunt code DANIELLE"

Fans are all in support of the American world champion in the comments section:

Comments on the video

@roberttrombetta.jr and @bjjnz.grey_wizard both sing the new world champ's praises:

"DK great job champ way to keep everyone motivated🙌🔥"

"Simply the best 🙌🔥"

@campsilverback pointed out the importance of the art of the takedown in submission grappling:

"Wrestling is fun [damental] ! 💪🏽🔥"

@smashpassjay just loves the energy Danielle Kelly brings to the training room:

"You raise the level of everyone in the room, love sharing the mats with you 🤘 your work ethic is inspiring killer 👊 #champ"

In her world title-winning performance, Danielle Kelly took on former foe Jessa Khan inside at the Singapore Indoor Stadium and evened the score in their rivalry with a unanimous decision win.

Early on, the pair of Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belts exchanged collar ties until Khan decided to pull guard. Trapped inside Khan's strong legs, Danielle Kelly stood up, carried Khan's weight, and dropped down near her corner. Having more experience experience inside the cage, Kelly used the walls to limit Khan's ability to move.

At the eight-minute mark, Khan was able to threaten a leg-lock but wasn't able to score a catch. The Cambodian-American then locked her De La Riva guard and pulled off a slick sweep to find herself on top. From there, the Cambodian-American took Kelly’s back with a body triangle to boot.

Khan kept hunting for the rear-naked choke but once again couldn’t get a secure position to score. The resilient Kelly then wiggled out of the bad position and scored the first catch of the match with a successful toe-hold attempt.

Kelly then imposed a suffocating top control and kept her opponent on the defensive.

After a brief restart and a takedown from Kelly, Khan went to her Z guard from the bottom but Danielle Kelly was able to thwart any sort of attack. The Cambodian-American world champion then went for a desperate kneebar attempt but could not score as time ran out.

Relive the high-octane action from ONE Fight Night 14 anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America and via ONE Championship’s official YouTube page in selected countries.