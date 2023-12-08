WATCH: Superbon, Nong-O looking powerful heading into their respective ONE Friday Fights 46 battles

Preparation is ramping up for former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama, as they will be returning to action on December 22 at ONE Friday Fights 46, which goes down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Superbon will be challenging reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai for his world championship after their first two scheduled bouts were scratched due to an injury that Superbon sustained and the illness that Tawanchai suffered.

Meanwhile, Nong-O’s revenge tour will be against fellow top-five contender Nico Carrillo as they vie for the opportunity to gravitate towards another world title shot against ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

Weeks before gracing the hallowed ring of Lumpinee, both Superbon and Nong-O were seen doing their last leg of preparation at the Superbon Training Camp in Bangkok. This was shared by the official Instagram account of Superbon Training Camp.

The post had the caption:

“Teamwork Makes The Dream work, and we’re here to bring back victory🏆🤝”

In the video, the two Thai superstars were hitting the pads and doing rounds of sparring inside the famed gym. They are hoping to use these preparations and get the job done on fight night to add more wins to their respective records.

Superbon aims to become a two-sport world champion, while Nong-O wants a world title rematch

Superbon is not only looking to beat the 24-year-old phenom in their upcoming showdown in the main event of the card, but he also aims to become the newest member of the elite club of athletes in ONE Championship to win two world titles in two different sports.

On the other hand, Nong-O wants a spectacular victory against Carrillo to automatically secure a world title rematch with Jonathan Haggerty, who defeated him via first-round knockout during their first meeting earlier this year at ONE Fight Night 9.

ONE Friday Fights 46 goes down on December 22 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. The entire event is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.