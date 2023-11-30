WATCH: Thai legend Nong-O Hama leaves an absolute trail of destruction during mythic world title run

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama has been one of the most dominant titleholders in ONE Championship, as he defended his golden belt seven successive times.

He won the title in February 2019 at ONE: Clash of Legends against Han Zi Hao, whom he defeated via unanimous decision. Along with successful defenses, the Thai superstar has piled up highlight-reel finishes.

These incredible stoppage wins during his reign were posted by ONE Championship on their Instagram account with the caption:

“Nong-O has no shortage of stoppages on the ONE stage 💯 Can he claim another finish against Nico Carrillo on December 22 at ONE Friday Fights 46? 🥊 @nongogaiyanghadao”

The Evolve MMA representative has fended off the challenges from Hiroaki Suzuki, Brice Delval, Saemapetch Fairtex, Rodlek PK Saenchai, Felipe Lobo, Liam Harrison, and Alaverdi Ramazanov.

Jonathan Haggerty was the first man to beat him in the world’s largest martial arts organization and snapped his 10-fight win streak on April 2023, when ‘The General’ scored a massive upset via first-round knockout to become the new king of the division.

Nong-O wants to win over Nico Carillo at ONE Friday Fights 46 for another title shot

Nong-O's revenge tour begins on December 22 at ONE Friday Fights 46, where he is scheduled to meet the No. 5-ranked divisional contender Nico Carillo inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Carillo is one of the fastest-rising contenders in the weight class after winning his first two fights against Furkan Karabag and Muangthai PK Saenchai by TKO. The 37-year-old wants to use him as a springboard to be back in the title picture with Haggerty immediately.

ONE Friday Fights 46 is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.