WATCH: Superbon sharpens his arsenal with fellow Thai legend Nong-O in preparation for potential return to action

Muay Thai legend Nong-O Hama attempts to get back to the win column when he returns to the Circle on March 1.

After suffering brutal back-to-back knockouts against Jonathan Haggerty and Nico Carrillo in his last two outings, the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion will look to right the ship when he meets 26-year-old Russian standout Vladimir Kuzmin.

Ahead of his highly anticipated return at ONE 166 in Qatar, ONE Championship offered fight fans a glimpse of the combat sports legend sharpening his tools with fellow Muay Thai icon Superbon Singha Mawynn before heading to Lusail Sports Arena next month.

“Iron sharpening iron ⚔️ Can Nong-O get back on track against Vladimir Kuzmin on March 1 at ONE 166: Qatar?”

With well over 300 fights in his legendary career, fight fans are beginning to wonder whether or not Nong-O is nearing the end of his journey in the art of eight limbs. Fans are undoubtedly pulling for him to climb back into the win column, but another loss inside the Circle could potentially spell the end of his iconic run.

A win over Nong-O could put Vladimir Kuzmin into title contention

With only 21 fights in his young career, Vladimir Kuzmin will give up the experience advantage to Nong-O, but the Russian has shown signs of brilliance in his brief run with ONE Championship. He has earned victories over Chris Shaw and Fabio Reis, but losses against currently two-sport world titleholder Jonathan Haggerty and ‘Elbow Zombie’ Muangthai have kept him out of the title picture.

A win over Nong-O — who still sits as the No. 2 ranked bantamweight Muay Thai fighter — could go a long way toward getting Kuzmin within range of Haggerty’s championship gold.

Who comes out on top when the Russian young gun meets a Thai legend at one of the biggest combat sports events of the year?

ONE 166: Qatar airs live on Friday, March 1, via global pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.