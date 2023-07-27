WATCH: Supergirl crumples training partner with her signature spear knees

In a new clip ONE Championship shared on Instagram, ‘Supergirl’ Anna Jaroonsak’s training partner looked in agony after he tested the power behind her spearing knees.

The Muay Thai darling is currently preparing for her third appearance on the global stage. She’s set to grace the ring at the iconic Lumpinee opxing Stadium at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on August 4, to push her young career to a future kickboxing world title fight.

While her focus is solely on garnering her next win, she loves to torture her training partners with some of her signature moves for the whole world to see.

Check out the hilarious clip below:

At just 19 years of age, Supergirl has become a serious contender to watch out for. However, her rising success hasn’t come without its challenges.

Despite having a spectacular introduction in 2020 with a first-round knockout over Milagros Lopez, all the hype deflated in one full go after she won a close split decision to Ekaterina Vandaryeva in the following months.

Supergirl’s resilience to criticism was severely tested leading up to their rematch. Regrettably, that matchup didn’t happen as Vandaryeva missed weight one day before the event, leaving Supergirl without a fight.

Fortunately, in a quick turn of events, she ended up facing atomweight superstar and former two-sport world champion Stamp Fairtex, who’s original opponent was a no-show at the official weigh-ins.

At ONE Fight Night 6, Supergirl fought Stamp with incredible courage and power from start to finish. She showed another side to her game that was so unlike her cautious performance against Vanderyeva the year before.

She was strong, confident, and technically savvy. Although she lost to Stamp by split decision, she bagged a whooping $50,000 USD bonus for her performance.

Expect another powerful and entertaining fight when ‘Supergirl’ Anna Jaroonsak steps between the ropes inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on August 4.

All Fight Night events are broadcast live and for free in North America on Amazon Prime Video.