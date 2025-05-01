WATCH: Superlek is beside himself watching Tawanchai fall in his kickboxing barnburner against Masaaki Noiri in Japan

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 does his best to show support for his fellow Thai fighters whenever possible. This past March at ONE 172, he was closely watching ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai in his ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship duel against Masaaki Noiri.

'The Kicking Machine', who was hanging out in the locker room area following his unanimous decision loss to Thai-Algerian standout and ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane earlier that night, cheered on the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym star pupil through the TV screen.

After the 26-year-old suffered a shocking knockdown in the third round, the 29-year-old hoped against hope that Tawanchai could get out of the predicament he found himself in. Unfortunately, the Team Vasileus product immediately swarmed Tawanchai to force the stoppage and capture the interim crown.

Watch the entire video below, which ONE posted on YouTube:

ONE 172, which took place inside the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, is an event that the Kiatmoo9 Gym representative and his compatriots would rather forget as the Thai delegation closed out the event with a 2-5 record.

Liam Harrison gives sage advice for Superlek

Unbeknownst to many fans, British Muay Thai icon Liam Harrison and Superlek have quite a tight-knit bond, which is why the former believes he is qualified to give the latter some unfiltered advice on how he could return to form as soon as possible.

In a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, the 39-year-old Bad Company affiliate shared:

"I want Superlek to go away, because he's a friend of mine. I want him to go away, just have a bit of time off, and then get back in the gym, and then get back to that guy we love watching."

Watch the entire interview below:

