WATCH: Superlek flips the violence switch in world title masterpiece against hard-hitting Danial Williams

When talking about pure, unadulterated striking dominance, ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 deserves to have his name in the conversation.

'The Kicking Machine' boasts a career resume of 137-29-4, with him posting a 13-1 record under the world's largest martial arts promotion, and one of his best performances came at the expense of Danial Williams in March 2023.

Superlek's flyweight kickboxing world title was on the line in the contest and despite his mild-mannered nature, the Thai star can turn up the heat when given enough reason to.

ONE Championship posted a clip on Instagram of when 'Mini T' made the mistake of catching Superlek's leg to fire off a counter, an illegal move under kickboxing rules, and the world titlist violently responded in kind.

Superlek unleashed the beast within him soon after and even knocked down Williams with a meteoric head kick in the latter stages of the fight.

Sensing blood in the water, the flyweight kickboxing world titlist poured on the pressure and made sure to finally put away Williams with a lightning-quick combo against the Circle wall, defending his world title via third-round knockout.

Superlek eyeing two-sport, two-division dominance later this year

ONE Championship is heading back to the United States for the second time in its history on September 6, with ONE 168 taking place inside the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. That will see Superlek challenge Jonathan Haggerty for his bantamweight Muay Thai world title in one of the card's world title matches.

'The General' will be entering the bout with a full head of steam as he boasts a six-fight winning streak while Superlek puts his own nine-fight winning streak on the line in the hopes of becoming a two-sport, two-division ONE world champion.

Tickets for ONE 168 are currently available via Ticketmaster.