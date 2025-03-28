WATCH: Superlek gives prop to fellow Thai superstar Phetjeeja backstage following world title defense at ONE 172

Superlek Kiatmoo9 may have come up short in a crucial bout at ONE 172 last Sunday, March 23, but that didn't stop him from celebrating a fellow Thai superstar's victory on the star-studded card.

As Phetjeeja made her way back to the locker room at Japan's iconic Saitama Super Arena after successfully defending the ONE atomweight kickboxing world championship against Kana Morimoto, Superlek greeted her with a thumbs-up and a pat on the back, acknowledging her impressive performance.

Watch the clip posted by ONE Championship on Instagram below:

It was an impressive outing worthy of praise as Phetjeeja displayed her power and precision to neutralize Kana's relentless pace, sharp footwork, and high-output striking.

Moreover, the Thai heroine had a response for every offensive burst from the battle-tested Japanese, answering with heavier, more decisive blows that set her apart in the heated exchanges.

Kana attempted to shift the momentum in the final round, but Phetjeeja stayed composed and expertly picker her shots to cruise to a unanimous decision win.

Meanwhile, it was a complete opposite of Superlek's assignment as he succumbed to a lopsided decision defeat against ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane in a three-round, non-title rematch.

Superlek, who was stripped of the crown after failing his hydration test during the official weigh-ins a day prior, failed to negate the 6-foot-4 Thai-Algerian's non-stop attacks from bell to bell — resulting in a setback on the scorecards.

With the rivalry tied at 1-1, the two are expected to meet again in a rubber match to crown the division's new and undisputed king.

Phetjeeja eyes date with atomweight Muay Thai queen

After retaining the ONE atomweight kickboxing world title against Kana Morimoto at ONE 172 over the weekend, Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom plans to return to her bread and butter of Muay Thai.

She mentioned this in her post-fight interview with color commentator Mitch Chilson, calling out ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues for a world champion vs. world champion encounter later this year.

She said:

"I don't know if you're watching. You want to fight me, Allycia?"

