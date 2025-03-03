WATCH: Superlek Kiatmoo9 is always two steps ahead in textbook knee shot counter against Fahdi Khaled in Bangkok showdown

Two-sport ONE world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 is viewed as the top pound-for-pound striker today, and his highly revered fight IQ was at the forefront of his stellar unanimous decision win over Fahdi Khaled at ONE: A New Breed II in September 2020.

At one point during his flyweight kickboxing fight with the Tunisian standout, 'The Kicking Machine' perfectly parried a front kick attempt by Khaled and rewarded his efforts with a vicious knee to the gut that briefly stunned 'The Gladiator'.

Check out Superlek's brilliant counter below, which ONE shared on Instagram:

This is but one of many highlight reel moments that the reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and flyweight kickboxing world champion has produced during his six-year tenure with ONE.

For his 17th bout under the ONE banner, the Kiatmoo9 Gym affiliate will star in a 145-pound Muay Thai world championship unification bout with ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23.

ONE 172 will take place at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The event will be available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Johan Ghazali weighs in on Superlek, Nabil Anane unification bout

Johan Ghazali believes Superlek must maximize his fight IQ and stay inside Nabil Anane's range to snap his six-fight winning streak and become the undisputed 145-pound Muay Thai king at ONE 172.

Speaking exclusively with Sportskeeda MMA, the ONE flyweight Muay Thai star mentioned:

"I think he needs to stay close to Nabil, light him up with his leg kicks, using that to break down Nabil. Yeah, that. And [use] his fight IQ."

What Ghazali mentioned was similar to how Superlek paved the way for the fight-ending body shot that spoiled the Thai-Algerian standout's June 2023 promotional debut.

