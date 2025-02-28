“Light him up with his leg kicks” - Johan Ghazali says Superlek doesn’t need to change his game plan in Nabil Anane rematch

Johan Ghazali believes that if it ain't broke, don't fix it. As far as 'Jojo' is concerned, Superlek Kiatmoo9 simply needs to stick to his original game plan to beat Nabil Anane a second time.

'The Kicking Machine' will look to unify the bantamweight Muay Thai world titles against the interim champ in the blockbuster ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23 at Saitama Super Arena.

This will be the sequel to their first meeting back in 2023, where Superlek gave Anane a rude awakening in his ONE Championship debut.

The two-sport and two-weight kingpin chopped down the Algerian-Thai tower with leg kicks and finished him off with a nasty punch to the body in just one round.

In a Sportskeeda MMA Exclusive, Ghazali expressed belief that the pound-for-pound best striker in the world will once again assert his dominance over the streaking 20-year-old phenom:

"I think he needs to stay close to Nabil, light him up with his leg kicks, using that to break down Nabil. Yeah, that. And [use] his fight IQ."

To be fair, Anane has evolved since that loss to Superlek, winning his last six bouts, including that title-winning knockout victory over Nico Carrillo at ONE 170 last January.

Johan Ghazali says Superlek is on a whole different level

After spending time with Superlek during his recent visit to Malaysia, Johan Ghazali witnessed greatness firsthand.

'Jojo' trained with 'The Kicking Machine' and saw for himself why he's at the top of the food chain when it comes to striking. While Ghazali won't discredit the amazing strides Anane made, he believes Superlek is just untouchable right now.

The Malaysian-American prodigy told Sportskeeda MMA:

"Nabil is good. He’s super good. He’s really good. But I feel nobody can beat Superlek right now. Even in the form Nabil is in, Superlek is levels above."

Don’t miss ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which will air live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

