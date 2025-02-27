  • home icon
  "Superlek is levels above" - Johan Ghazali confident Superlek will reassert his dominance over Nabil Anane at ONE 172

“Superlek is levels above” - Johan Ghazali confident Superlek will reassert his dominance over Nabil Anane at ONE 172

By Ted Razon
Modified Feb 27, 2025 09:11 GMT
Johan Ghazali (R) on Superlek vs Nabil Anane | Photo by ONE Championship
Johan Ghazali (R) on Superlek vs Nabil Anane | Photo by ONE Championship

Johan Ghazali believes Nabil Anane's inspiring 'glow-up' will still not be enough to beat the mighty Superlek Kiatmoo9 in their upcoming rematch.

'Jojo' recently weighed in on the massive bantamweight Muay Thai world title unification bout between these two world-class strikers in the blockbuster ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang.

As far as Ghazali is concerned, Anane certainly made vast improvements since losing to Superlek in his ONE debut back in 2023.

Still, the 18-year-old prodigy claimed that 'The Kicking Machine' is simply operating on a whole different stratosphere and is practically untouchable at the moment.

Ghazali shared in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"Nabil is good. He’s super good. He’s really good. But I feel nobody can beat Superlek right now. Even in the form Nabil is in, Superlek is levels above."

Superlek proved that size doesn't matter when he chopped down the 6-foot-4 tower in their first meeting.

Anane, though, has looked like a completely different animal since, going on a magnificent six-fight winning streak.

The 20-year-old Algerian-Thai shocked the world in his most recent conquest, capturing the interim bantamweight Muay Thai strap with an emphatic first-round TKO victory over Nico Carrillo at ONE 170.

Johan Ghazali warns Nabil Anane about Superlek's deceptive power

Johan Ghazali has spent time training with Superlek and felt firsthand what makes him arguably the pound-for-pound best striker in the world.

While it's the two-sport world champion's high fight IQ and extremely versatile arsenal that stands out, 'Jojo' said the Kiatmoo9 Gym superstar also packs quite a punch. He told Sportskeeda MMA:

"His power is out of this world. I can assure you that from experience. It's right up there with the best of the best."

Then again, Ghazali doesn't need to remind Anane about the dangers of Superlek, considering he succumbed to it not too long ago. We'll soon see if history will repeat itself at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang. Visit watch.onefc.com for more details about this blockbuster event.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
