“Superlek is levels above” - Johan Ghazali confident Superlek will reassert his dominance over Nabil Anane at ONE 172

Johan Ghazali believes Nabil Anane's inspiring 'glow-up' will still not be enough to beat the mighty Superlek Kiatmoo9 in their upcoming rematch.

Ad

'Jojo' recently weighed in on the massive bantamweight Muay Thai world title unification bout between these two world-class strikers in the blockbuster ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang.

As far as Ghazali is concerned, Anane certainly made vast improvements since losing to Superlek in his ONE debut back in 2023.

Still, the 18-year-old prodigy claimed that 'The Kicking Machine' is simply operating on a whole different stratosphere and is practically untouchable at the moment.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Ghazali shared in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"Nabil is good. He’s super good. He’s really good. But I feel nobody can beat Superlek right now. Even in the form Nabil is in, Superlek is levels above."

Superlek proved that size doesn't matter when he chopped down the 6-foot-4 tower in their first meeting.

Anane, though, has looked like a completely different animal since, going on a magnificent six-fight winning streak.

Ad

The 20-year-old Algerian-Thai shocked the world in his most recent conquest, capturing the interim bantamweight Muay Thai strap with an emphatic first-round TKO victory over Nico Carrillo at ONE 170.

Johan Ghazali warns Nabil Anane about Superlek's deceptive power

Johan Ghazali has spent time training with Superlek and felt firsthand what makes him arguably the pound-for-pound best striker in the world.

Ad

While it's the two-sport world champion's high fight IQ and extremely versatile arsenal that stands out, 'Jojo' said the Kiatmoo9 Gym superstar also packs quite a punch. He told Sportskeeda MMA:

"His power is out of this world. I can assure you that from experience. It's right up there with the best of the best."

Then again, Ghazali doesn't need to remind Anane about the dangers of Superlek, considering he succumbed to it not too long ago. We'll soon see if history will repeat itself at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang. Visit watch.onefc.com for more details about this blockbuster event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.