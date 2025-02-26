WATCH: Superlek Kiatmoo9 captures his first piece of ONE Championship gold in Bangkok slugfest against Daniel Puertas

Before Superlek Kiatmoo9 became a two-sport, two-division ONE world champion, his path to gold truly began with a career-defining victory at ONE Fight Night 6 in January 2023.

Inside the iconic Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, "The Kicking Machine" seized the vacant ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship with a statement win over Daniel Puertas.

Watch the highlights of that matchup below:

From the opening bell, Superlek executed a calculated game plan, punishing Puertas for stepping into range with relentless leg kicks and piercing knees to the body.

However, Puertas refused to back down. The Spanish challenger pressed forward with aggression, closing the distance late in the first round and landing heavy punches against the cage fence.

Sensing the danger, Superlek sought to control the range in round two, utilizing teeps to keep Puertas at bay. Yet, the Spanish striker remained undeterred, charging ahead and making it a gritty affair. In the final 10 seconds of the round, he even wobbled the Thai superstar with a sharp right hand.

Superlek responded with key adjustments in the third round, landing a decisive right hand that rocked Puertas and set up a flurry of strikes. The final two rounds turned into a firefight, with both warriors battling for dominance.

Ultimately, the judges awarded Superlek a unanimous decision, crowning him the new flyweight kickboxing king.

Over a year later, Superlek reached new heights, capturing the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title from Jonathan Haggerty at ONE 168 in September 2024.

In a breathtaking display of striking prowess, he needed just 49 seconds to finish the then-reigning champion, slicing through Haggerty’s defenses with a brutal elbow that sent him crashing to the canvas.

Superlek stakes bantamweight Muay Thai title at ONE 172

Now, Superlek Kitamoo9 is set to defend his newly earned crown at ONE 172, taking place at the famed Saitama Super Arena in Japan on March 23.

Standing in his way is interim champion Nabil Anane, a familiar foe from their June 2023 encounter. This highly anticipated unification bout promises fireworks as Superlek looks to solidify his dominance on the global stage.

ONE 172 will broadcast live worldwide through watch.onefc.com.

