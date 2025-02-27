WATCH: Superlek Kiatmoo9 turns his anger into an offensive barrage in brutal stoppage of Tagir Khalilov in Bangkok

Superlek Kiatmoo9 is widely regarded as one of the most dangerous strikers in combat sports today, and provoking him is never a wise decision.

Unfortunately for Tagir Khalilov, he learned that lesson the hard way when he squared off against the Thai megastar in a flyweight Muay Thai bout that headlined ONE Fight Night 12 at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand in July 2023.

Watch the highlights of that matchup below:

In the lead-up to the encounter, Superlek vowed to make quick work of Khalilov, taking exception to his opponent’s pre-fight trash talk.

'The Kicking Machine' wasted no time proving his point. From the opening bell, he overwhelmed Khalilov with a relentless barrage of elbows and thunderous kicks, keeping him on the back foot.

As Khalilov struggled to find his rhythm, Superlek continued to mix up his attacks with seamless precision and an unrelenting pace.

Sensing the finish in the second round, Superlek ramped up the pressure, unleashing a ferocious onslaught that left Khalilov battered. The referee had seen enough, stepping in to wave off the contest at the 1:42 mark of the period.

Superlek runs it back with old foe at ONE 172

Now, Superlek Kiatmoo9 is set to return to action in “the art of eight limbs” at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23, when he gets a share of the spotlight at the historic Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

This time, the reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion will take on interim world titleholder Nabil Anane in a unification match for the division's undisputed throne.

Interestingly, less than a month before his clash with Tagir Khalilov, Superlek dismantled Anane in the opening round of their initial meeting.

Now, he looks to deliver an encore performance — this time, in front of a passionate Japanese crowd.

ONE 172 will air live worldwide via watch.onefc.com.

