Watch: Superlek ONE 157 post fight presser

At ONE 157 Superlek Kiatmoo9 earned a unanimous decision victory against Japan's Taiki Naito. This win moved the Thai fighter to the next round of the ONE Muay Thai Flyweight Grand Prix.

In this bout, Superlek showed an impressive array of kicks and punches to control his opponent. The Thai fighter, along with Rodtang Jitmuangnon, is the favorite to win the whole tournament.

After his victory, he spoke with the press, see below for the video:

The Thai fighter said that he followed the gameplan in this Muay Thai fight, however, he was disappointed in his performance because he wanted to get a finish. In the post-fight press conference, he explained:

"The plan is to start with a lot of strikes, and I wanted to get the knockout. Though I'm not too much impressed [with my] performance tonight because I didn't get TKO [in] ONE."

Superlek may have been unable to get the finish in this bout because of some of the pressure going into this tournament. But he tells his fans that he wants to do better in the upcoming fights of this tournament.

"Yes, there's a lot of pressure in there especially for the first fight in the tournament. And I want it to to be better in the next and upcoming one until the final fight. This... grand prix is a very important one and I want to get the title."

Superlek Kiatmuu9 vs Walter Goncalves

With his win at ONE 157, Superlek will next face Brazil's Walter Goncalves. Goncalves earned a first-round knockout at this event, and only needed thirty-five seconds to get it the job done.

The two are expected to meet in the tournaments semi-finals later this year in 2022. On his next opponent, Kiatmuu9 said he has great respect for him. He said:

"Yes, he's a really good fighter. I've watch his fights and watched a lot of his fights and I never underestimate him at all. It will be a better fight. In the next fight I will have a better plan... His attacks are good but I think it needs to be even more."

The reigning champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon is set to face Savvas Michael on the other side of the semi-final bracket in this tournament. All of these ONE Muay Thai Flyweight Grand Prix are expected to take place later in 2022.

