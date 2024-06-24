WATCH: Superlek pulls off a hook kick from out of nowhere in Tokyo masterclass against Takeru at ONE 165

Few things can get combat sports fans going than when talking about the greatest and Thai great Superlek Kiatmoo9 can comfortably make his case for that title in the sport of kickboxing.

With nearly 200 fights to his name, 'The Kicking Machine' solidified his claim to legendary status when he faced Japanese kickboxing megastar Takeru Segawa at ONE 165 this past January.

During their extremely heated five-round war, Superlek opened up his bag of tricks to catch 'The Natural Born Crusher' by surprise with a hook kick that would have sent lesser men to sleep.

Check out Superlek's great fight IQ below as posted on ONE Championship's Instagram.

This moment of brilliance from Superlek was not going to deter Takeru however, scoring big with a body kick followed up by some heavy combos in round three that appeared to have the defending flyweight kickboxing world titlist in trouble.

However, Superlek was not going to let go of his throne so easily and ultimately won via unanimous decision which had fans lauding their bout as an instant classic.

Superlek shying away from predicting outcome of next fight

The Buriram, Thailand native will return to the Circle at ONE Friday Fights 68 on Friday, June 28 against rising star Kongthoranee Sor Sommai inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Superlek will have the advantage of experience entering the bout and was asked about how their fight will turn out in an interview with ONE Championship:

"I don't want to say much or tell exactly how this fight will end."

ONE Friday Fights 68 is available live and free on ONE Championship's digital platforms. Fans can also check their local listings for the card's availability in their area.