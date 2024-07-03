WATCH: Superlek reaches another level of artistry in stunning victory over fellow Thai megastar Rodtang

Superlek Kiatmoo9 proved that he's one of the best pure strikers in combat sports today after he defeated the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34 in September 2023.

The current ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion eked out a unanimous decision victory against Rodtang to hand him his first Muay Thai defeat in the promotion.

ONE Championship recently relived the crucial moment that 'The Kicking Machine' did during the gigantic showdown with 'The Iron Man', as they posted on Instagram with the caption:

"Unstoppable 💥 Will 'The Kicking Machine' seize the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title from Jonathan Haggerty in their clash at ONE 168: Denver? @superlek789"

In the post, the world's largest martial arts organization published the different angles of Superlek's knockdown against Rodtang. This knockdown in the second round was key on the judges' scorecards, which awarded him the victory.

Additionally, the Kiatmoo9 Gym representative managed to pull off the massive victory despite the nasty cut he suffered in the opening round of the match courtesy of Rodtang's elbow.

Superlek Kiatmoo9 continues quest to be a double world champion on September 6 at ONE 168: Denver

Riding a 10-fight win streak, Superlek is now ready to move up in weight and chase history as he challenges reigning two-sport world champion Jonathan Haggerty on September 6 at ONE 168: Denver.

Superlek and Haggerty feature in the stacked ONE 168 card inside the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, adding another chapter to their rivalry, which dates back to 2018. The Thai megastar wants to reassert his mastery over 'The General' and claim the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

ONE 168: Denver will transpire from the Ball Arena in U.S. primetime on Sept. 6. Tickets for the event are now available on sale on Ticketmaster.

