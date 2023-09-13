WATCH: Superlek trains with Rodtang’s wife in preparation for megafight

Unbeknownst to many, ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 is fresh off the biggest match of his career. He faced Rodtang’s better half, Aida, in a friendly sparring session at the Yokkao Muay Thai training Center in Thailand.

The pair of athletes have taken the Instagram world by storm with their hilarious mock trial of Superlek vs. Rodtang at ONE Friday Fights 34.

For extra funniness, Superlek introduced Aida in their Yokkao video with the following joke:

“Finally after a long time… I get to fight Rodtang.”

He continued to add:

“Nobody can say anything. She is ‘Rodtang.’

Despite being rivals, Superlek’s friendship with Rodtang is still intact.

Over the last few years, they’ve resisted competing against each other, in either Muay Thai or kickboxing, until there was no other choice. But as this video proves, there will be no hard feelings towards each other if one of them wins. At the end of the day, it’s all business.

The pair of flyweights were previously scheduled to face each other at ONE Fight Night 8 in Singapore, but Rodtang withdrew from the bout after suffering a non-serious injury.

Between March 2023 and September 2023, both men have had glorious victories against some of the world’s greatest international strikers.

Superlek demonstrated that not only he’s a fantastic fighter but also a living legend. His experience and fighting acumen is simply magical. In a span of four months, he single-handedly destroyed three opponents by knockout to position himself as one of the greatest strikers on the planet.

But, to establish himself as the No.1 champion in the world, he has to go through the flyweight Muay Thai king himself, ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Watch Rodtang and Superlek deliver the fight of the century at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Friday, September 22, 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 34.

All ONE Friday Fights are broadcast live and for free in Canada and the U.S. on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.