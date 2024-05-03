WATCH: Swedish sensation Smilla Sundell's brutal mauling of Diandra Martin in explosive ONE Championship debut

Fans of ONE Championship have seen some up-and-comers rise to the challenge and become the next big thing in combat sports and Swedish phenom Smilla Sundell is part of that group.

Debuting in February 2022, at ONE: Full Circle, 'The Hurricane' was tasked with taking on Australian Muay Thai veteran Diandra Martin.

Sundell was more than up to the challenge against Martin, landing big blows as soon as the opening bell rang, forcing Martin to switch up her game plan multiple times.

Sundell looked even more comfortable as the fight wore on, repeatedly tagging the Muay U fighter with big hits, even knocking Martin down with knees in the clinch to close out round one, ultimately putting her away in round three via TKO.

That win would kickstart Sundell's current 4-0 record which saw her claim the inaugural ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship against Jackie Buntan.

Smilla Sundell loses ONE world championship ahead of upcoming bout

Sundell, now 19, was set to defend the ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title against Natalia Diachkova in the main event of ONE Fight Night 22 on Friday, May 3 inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

However, Sundell weighed in at 1.5 pounds over the strawweight limit, and was stripped of the world title on the scales.

Because of the unfortunate turn of events, Sundell will still take on 'Karelian Lynx' in the main event, but will no longer be eligible to win the world title at a catchweight of 126.5 pounds.

ONE Fight Night 22 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.