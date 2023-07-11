WATCH: Tagir Khalilov taunts and ends Black Panther with painful rib shot

Russian Muay Thai fighter and ONE Championship rising star Tagir Khalilov will have an opportunity of a lifetime as he headlines a fight card for the first time at ONE Fight Night 12. This momentous fight will be against ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 in a Muay Thai bout that has possible implications for the world title picture.

With Superlek seemingly hell-bent on capturing ONE's flyweight Muay Thai belt, Khalilov will have a monster in front of him come July 14. However, if anyone can deal with the hurricane called 'The Kicking Machine,' it's the powerful 'Samingpri.'

'Samingpri' is one of the best foreign fighters in the promotion to find immense success against Thai fighters in kickboxing or Muay Thai contests. His most recent wins include decimations of Chorfah Tor Sangtiennoi and Black Panther.

ONE Championship posted a video of Tagir Khalilov's destruction of Black Panther at ONE Friday Fights last March:

"Tagir Khalilov hits HARD 💥 Can the Russian striker finish Superlek at ONE Fight Night 12 on @primevideo on July 14? @samingpri_muaythai"

Those body punches came straight from hell. Thai fighters are known for their brutal impact resistance training and to be able to fold one with punches to the body says a lot about the Russian's innate power.

Khalilov also famously pushed the feared ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon to the limit in their kickboxing match back in 2021. Though he ultimately lost a razor-close decision, 'Samingpri' showed that he can be just as ferocious as 'The Iron Man'. At ONE Fight Night 12, the 30-year-old berzerker will have another Thai ONE world champion put in front of him.

On his reputation of becoming a "Thai killer", Khalilov told ONE:

“If I win, my reputation as ‘The Thai Killer’ will be reinforced even more. I’m ready to shock the world.”

ONE Fight Night 12 goes down at the iconic Luminee Boxing Stadium and will air live and for free to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

