WATCH: Takeru pushes through his limits in intense training session with Trainer Gae

Former K1 kickboxing world champion Takeru Segawa has teamed up with one of the best striking coaches in the business, Trainer Gae, to prepare for a future bout in ONE Championship.

The Japanese superstar was seen drilling kicks at Superbon Training Camp in Thailand, wearing a pink headband and ONE Championship training gloves.

The comments from fans on Instagram have gone through the roof since its release, as they anticipate Takeru’s first fight announcement coming soon.

Here’s what they’ve been saying:

Takeru Segawa, one of the hottest free agents in kickboxing, made major headlines this April after signing with the Singapore-based martial arts organization.

His multiple-fight deal with ONE has been a major milestone for the company as it looks to further establish its foothold in Japan.

And what better fight to sell tickets for in Japan than having two of the best pound-for-pound strikers in the world, Takeru Segawa and ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon hash out their differences on the world stage.

Ever since the pair engaged in a war of words last year, fans are anticipating a pending fight announcement to arrive in 2024. Segawa, meanwhile, is just waiting to get his feet into the water before touching gloves with Rodtang.

Stay informed with Sportskeeda MMA for any updates on Takeru Segawa’s next fight.