Takeru Segawa praises potential debut opponent Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s best attributes

Former three-division K-1 world champion Takeru Segawa believes Muay Thai sensation Rodtang Jitmuangnon would be the perfect opponent for his first fight inside the circle.

In April, ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong announced that Segawa had signed with the promotion after years of speculation and fantasy matchmaking. The ‘Natural Born Crusher’ had some contractually obligated business to take care of in June, but with that now out of the way, nothing is standing between Segawa and a long-awaited clash with reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Takeru Segawa was complimentary of ‘The Iron Man’ who he hopes to meet in his first appearance with the promotion:

“He is a Muay Thai fighter, but he also has good punches, strong physicality, and technical skills.”

Rodtang is currently undefeated in the art of eight limbs under the ONE banner, scoring 12 straight victories. As an eight-time ONE world champion, ‘The Iron Man’ has become one of the most popular strikers in all of combat sports. On May 5, Rodtang made his North American debut as part of the promotion’s ONE Fight Night 10 card in Denver, Colorado.

Fans showed an overwhelming amount of support for Rodtang who delivered another stellar performance against Mexico’s Edgar Tabares. ‘The Iron Man’ scored a second-round knockout with a brilliantly-timed elbow strike to retain his title and score his 271st career victory.

Takeru Segawa walks into ONE Championship carrying an impressive record of 43-3 and holds the distinction of being the only man to win K-1 world titles in three different weight classes. Segawa is also a three-time K-1 World Grand Prix winner and a former ISKA light champion.

