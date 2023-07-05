Takeru Segawa marvels at Rodtang’s unique mix of “strength and charm”

Former K1 three-division world champion Takeru Segawa has made it clear that he wants to test himself with one of ONE Championship’s biggest stars, Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

While the Japanese sensation has every intent to vanquish the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai king, he still professed his admiration for the seemingly indestructible Thai.

Speaking with ONE Championship, Takeru raved about some of Rodtang’s most endearing qualities that made him the global superstar that he is today:

“He is a strong and versatile fighter with a strong mentality," said Takeru. "In addition to that, he can energize the audience. That's Rodtang's strength and charm.”

Rodtang was indeed a certified star from the get-go, wowing fight fans all over with his relentless and in-your-face style that encapsulates what ‘The Art of Eight Limbs’ is all about.

Apart from his deadly world-class striking skills, the 25-year-old is a true showman on and off the Circle.

The Jitmuangnon Gym star pupil remains unbeaten in 14 all-striking matches under the ONE banner. His latest victory came by way of a world-ending elbow against Edgar Tabares at the monumental ONE Fight Night 10 spectacle last May.

As phenomenal as ‘The Iron Man’ has been, Takeru remains unfazed and certainly wants all the smoke.

The man who goes by ‘Natural Born Crusher’ might just be Rodtang’s most prolific and technical challenger yet.

With 25 KO/TKOs in 42 career victories, Takeru is a special talent who can definitely hold his own against Rodtang.

Moreover, his high-paced style fits perfectly against the Thai destroyer, and this potential showdown has all the makings of a certified barnburner.

Takeru is expected to make his ONE debut before the year ends. Let’s keep our fingers crossed that it’s going to be Rodtang on the other side of the Circle with him.

Poll : 0 votes