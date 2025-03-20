WATCH: Takeru Segawa shows he's a man of many talents, plays a quick melody during his ONE 172 photoshoots

Combat sports fans often forget that their favorite athletes have lives and hobbies outside of competition. Recently, Japanese kickboxing megastar Takeru Segawa surprised fans with his piano skills.

While waiting for his turn during the official photoshoot for ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, 'The Natural Born Krusher', who was wearing only his ring gear, took a seat in front of a grand piano in the hotel and started playing a short melody that delighted onlookers.

Check out Takeru playing the piano below in a video shared by ONE on Instagram:

Despite displaying a cool and calm demeanor in front of the keys, the Team Vasileus representative is a completely different monster inside the circle. The proud owner of a 44-win resume, Takeru is coming off his first triumph under the ONE banner this past September with a come-from-behind knockout of Thant Zin.

He will display his world-renowned striking abilities in a flyweight kickboxing bout against former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in the main event of ONE 172 on Sunday, March 23, at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

ONE 172 will be available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Takeru views ONE 172 as a massive opportunity for Japanese combat sports athletes

Takeru will be one of 12 Japanese fighters representing their country at ONE 172. He believes it will be their chance to show the world that there is a martial arts resurgence in the 'Land of the Rising Sun'.

The 33-year-old former three-division K-1 kickboxing champ recently said during his ONE 172 open workout:

"I believe this event will be the first step in Japanese combat sports becoming the center of the world again. I want to showcase Japan's strength globally with all Japanese fighters winning in the best possible way. Please support all of us representing Japan."

