WATCH: Tawanchai mercilessly brutalizes Jamal Yusupov's knee in world title defense in Bangkok

There are many reasons why modern fighters have made Muay Thai as their striking base due to the many ways that they can deal damage to their opponents in the blink of an eye.

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai perfectly exemplifies the above statement with his crazy show of power and technique against Jamal Yusupov.

The young Thai superstar was coming off his championship-winning performance against Petchmorakot Petchyindee, and Yusupov was selected to be his opponent for his first title defense.

Many claimed it would be a tough outing for Tawanchai as Yusupov is as tough-nosed as they come, eager to get the fight-stopping blow by any means necessary, even knocking out the legendary Yodsanklai Fairtex in his promotional debut.

Tawanchai opened the fight warily by targetting Yusupov with leg kicks while the Russian star kept moving forward in the hopes of pressuring the champ into making a mistake.

However, just 29 seconds into the bout, Tawanchai cracked Yusupov with a thundering kick to the back of his lead leg's knee, leaving him hobbled and unable to continue.

Referee Olivier Coste called a stop to the bout 20 seconds later, giving Tawanchai the highlight-reel win.

Tawanchai to rematch Thai star on June 7

At 24 years old, Tawanchai has already carved out quite the career for himself, and his next fight will see him rematch 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut in the co-headliner for ONE 167 on June 7 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

They first met in October 2023, and while it was a barnburner of a matchup, Muay Thai legend Buakaw Banchamek believes that Nattawut could have won it if he had a full camp.

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.