WATCH: Tawanchai's stone-cold collection skull-crushing, and bone-breaking finishes in ONE Championship

Stepping into the circle with ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai can often be a bad time for his foes because of the fight-ending power that he possesses.

In his May 2021 ONE Championship debut, Tawanchai introduced himself with a nasty head kick knockout of hardy Irish star Sean Clancy. Between then and his second-round TKO of ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon in January, the 26-year-old has produced six finishes.

The world's largest martial arts promotion compiled four of his most prominent knockouts under their banner and shared them in an Instagram post.

Dealing with Tawanchai's power is one thing, but what makes it even worse for his usually right-handed opponents is how much they have struggled with his southpaw stance.

The PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym affiliate has consistently used this difference in stances to his advantage, especially when he cannot land the knockout blow. This, coupled with his sharp fight IQ and skillful implementation of the game plan concocted by his coaches, has given him a 10-win resume in ONE.

Tawanchai in search of redemption after heartbreaking loss in Japan

Tawanchai is always pursuing his dreams, which led to him dueling former two-division K-1 champ Masaaki Noiri over the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship at ONE 172 this past March inside the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

Unfortunately for him, the hometown hero caught on to his tactics and delivered a shocking third-round TKO to capture the interim crown and set up a future unification bout with 155-pound kickboxing king Superbon.

Despite coming up short in his bid for two-sport glory, fans can count on Tawanchai to return to the lab and rework himself to prime world-beating form in his next outing.

