WATCH: Tawanchai takes body punches from three other gym mates

Tawanchai PK.Saenchai certainly makes core training look easy behind those perfectly molded six-pack abs he owns.

The Muay Thai phenom has been working hard in the gym this week in order to focus on winning his first kickboxing match in ONE Championship against Georgia’s Davit Kiria.

The showdown is expected to take place on August 4 at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian, inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on US primetime.

As such, the reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion is getting all the help he can get so that he’s battle ready for that very night.

Sharing an Instagram reel through ONE Championship, the 24-year-old sensation is seen absorbing some hard punches from three young individuals in the gym while he stands with his hands on his waist.

Check out the funny clip below:

Fans who follow Tawanchai’s career are in for a real treat this summer as he makes a fast-paced transition to the kickboxing world.

He cleared out the featherweight division starting with a unanimous decision victory over legendary Thai fighter, Petchmorakot Petchyindee in September 2022.

He then defended his belt against Jamal Yusupov this year, needing less than one round to make a global impact on the world stage.

At this period of his career, Tawanchai believes he’s got in him to fight for another world championship belt. If he defeats Davit Kiria, he could potentially earn the nod to fight the winner between Chingiz Allazov and Marat Grigorian or even Superbon Singha Mawynn for the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.

With options galore, Tawanchai realistically only needs a couple more fights to prove whether or not he belongs among Thailand’s most legendary elites.

