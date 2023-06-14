WATCH: Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. have first face-off ahead of historic fight

Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. is finally on for July 29.

'Bud' and 'The Truth' have long been viewed as the two greatest welterweights on the planet. For years, fans have clamored for the two champions to box, to no success. After a win over Shawn Porter in late 2021, Crawford became a free agent, ending his deal with Top Rank.

While the WBO welterweight titleholder later had a one-off with BLK Prime last December, he later signed with Showtime. Last month, the fight was finally announced, as the two will headline a pay-per-view card from Sin City. Earlier this week, they had their first press conference for the event.

At the presser, it was clear that the two men had massively different personalities. For his part, Terence Crawford was focused, and talking about his legacy coming out of the contest next month. Meanwhile, Errol Spence Jr. was more easygoing but still promised to smoke his opponent in July.

At the end of the initial press conference, the two champions went face to face for the first time. While this was the first time, it'll be far from the last. Crawford and Spence Jr. looked intense, perfectly setting the stage for their historic matchup next month.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford face-off at their second press conference ahead of July 29th…



[ @ShowtimeBoxing] Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford face-off at their second press conference ahead of July 29th… ‼️ Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford face-off at their second press conference ahead of July 29th…[🎥 @ShowtimeBoxing] https://t.co/HfGC4c16la

Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr.: Betting Odds

The betting odds for Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. tell the story of how close the fight truly is.

For years, fans have clamored to see the two welterweight champions fight. In July, they will finally get their wish, as they headline a Showtime pay-per-view card. With a rematch clause on each end, a potential second clash is on the table as well.

Nonetheless, the fight itself promises to be an exciting one. Names such as Shakur Stevenson have already previewed the bout, promising a knockout next month in Las Vegas. As of now, fans seem to believe that the knockout will come from Terence Crawford.

According to current betting odds from MGM, 'Bud' is a slight -140 favorite for the historic fight next month. Meanwhile, 'The Truth' is a small +120 underdog for the welterweight unification bout. Given that the bout is still over a month away, the odds will likely change.

That being said, it'll likely not change too much, as fans seem to be divided on the matchup. Given the amount of success and firepower that Crawford and Spence Jr. have, it's easy to call it a 50/50 fight.

Poll : 0 votes