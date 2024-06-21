WATCH: Thai knockout machine Petchtanong nearly decapitates Hiroki Akimoto with clinical knee strike counter

The young combat sports stars of today can learn a thing or two from the previous generation. For aspiring kickboxing fighters, ONE kickboxing great Petchtanong Petchfergus is an ideal blueprint.

With over 400-plus fights in his career, Petchtanong captured the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship then held by Japanese star Hiroki Akimoto at ONE 163 on November 19, 2022.

Petchtanong and Akimoto figured in a back-and-forth war of attrition, where the former's best moment came when he countered an Akimoto combo with a knee to the face of the ONE world champ that had him stumbling backward.

ONE Championship posted Petchtanong's deadly counter on Instagram, which can be seen below:

As the bantamweight kickboxing world titlist, Akimoto was able to hang on until the final bell of the fifth round, but the Superbon Training Camp product was able to edge him out on the scorecards to dethrone him via split decision.

Following their high-profile encounter, Akimoto made his case for a rematch with Petchtanong especially after the latter was stripped of his ONE world title.

Petchtanong to fight former bantamweight kickboxing world titlist on June 28

At 38 years old, many would claim that Petchtanong is nearing the end of his career. However, that could not be any closer to the truth as his next bout will see him fight Alaverdi Ramazanov at ONE Friday Fights 68 on June 28.

The legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, will play host to the pair of former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champs and there will surely be no shortage of action from bell to bell.

ONE Friday Fights 68 is available live and free on ONE Championship's digital platforms. Fans can check their also check their local listings for the card's broadcast on their area.