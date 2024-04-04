WATCH: Thai legend Nong-O Hama's gruesome barrage of leg kicks in brutal world title win over Hiroaki Suzuki

It is a shock to no one that Muay Thai fighters are absolute animals inside the ring, and when it comes to blending that aggression with technique, Nong-O Hama is the perfect example.

The Muay Thai legend and ONE Championship megastar has been featured in countless wars throughout his career. His first defense of the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship in 2019 made his new fans want to watch his fights even more.

At ONE: Warriors of Light, Japanese star Hiroaki Suzuki was adamant that he could pull off the upset over the Thai icon, especially after producing a TKO in his previous bout.

However, the then-ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion was on a high like no other, bringing in a three-fight winning streak of his own.

Suzuki went blow-for-blow with the striking icon for the better part of the five-round contest, but the Evolve MMA fighter showed just how different he was from his peers.

Instead of going for the quick knockout, the Thai sought to punish 'Kaibutsukun' with stinging kicks to the body plus some stiff shots to his legs en route to a unanimous decision victory.

Rewatch the former divisional king's kicking power below:

Nong-O headed for April 5 showdown with rising Thai star

Nong-O is set to have his 13th fight under the world's largest martial arts promotion when he takes on striking sensation Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai in the undercard of ONE Friday Fights 58 on Friday, April 5.

'Left Meteorite' is coming off a stellar run of wins wherein he finished his last three opponents and is out to do the same against Nong-O in front of their countrymen inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will be available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com in Asia primetime on April 5.

