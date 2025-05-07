WATCH: Thai legend Nong-O Hama shows his textbook technique in perfect leg kick counter against Kongthoranee

If there was one key weapon that helped Nong-O Hama level the score against Kongthoranee Sor Sommai, it was his devastating leg kicks.

The former longtime ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion relied heavily on this tactic against his Thai compatriot in their flyweight Muay Thai rematch, which headlined ONE Fight Night 31 at the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last Friday, May 2.

Check out the slow-motion replay of Nong-O Hama's leg kick attacks below:

Eager to avenge his loss from their first encounter back in February, Nong-O came out aggressive from the opening bell, unloading a torrent of leg kicks that set a relentless pace.

That early pressure allowed the Thai striking icon to unleash a flurry of crisp combinations, gradually overwhelming his younger opponent and ensuring that history wouldn't repeat itself.

Although Kongthoranee managed to inflict significant damage in the second round, Nong-O remained composed under fire, absorbing the shots and answering with renewed intensity.

From there, Nong-O targeted the body with thunderous kicks, forcing Kongthoranee to stay on the back foot.

Kongthoranee put forth a last-ditch effort to turn the tide in the third and final frame, engaging in a wild firefight with Nong-O. However, the latter's unrelenting offense down the stretch swayed the judges in his favor to walk away with a unanimous decision win.

Nong-O Hama anticipated to enter ONE Championship's flyweight Muay Thai rankings

Nong-O Hama's victory over No. 3-ranked contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai at ONE Fight Night 31 could earn him a spot in the flyweight Muay Thai top five.

The result not only aids Nong-O in establishing his presence in the division but may shake up the ranking, pushing down Kongthoranee, Nakrob Fairtex, and Johan Estupinan.

