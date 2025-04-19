WATCH: The painful foundation behind Thai legend Nong-O Hama's terrifying leg kicks in ONE Championship

It's no secret that Nong-O Hama's devastating kicking game was a key ingredient in his dominant reign as the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion back then.

Recently, ONE Championship shared an Instagram video offering fans a closer look at the battle scars on the Thai legend's right leg — a testament to the years of punishment it endured to become one of the most feared weapons in "the art of eight limbs."

Throughout his tenure in the world's largest martial arts organization, Nong-O has unleashed the wrath of his dreaded right leg on a string of opponents, including notable names such as Saemapetch Fairtex and Hiroaki Suzuki. However, none felt its power more memorably, or tragically, than British striking icon Liam Harrison.

It can be recalled Harrison challenged Nong-O for the divisional crown in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 1 in August 2022. There, Nong-O showcased his trademark precision and technical brilliance to successfully defend his then-world title against Harrison. He targeted the Brit's led leg with stinging low kicks before shifting his assault upstairs with explosive left roundhouses.

By expertly neutralizing Harrison's signature devil-may-care style, Nong-O was able to throw a final crushing low kick that rendered the Englishman unable to continue.

Nong-O Hama takes on Kongthoranee in rematch at ONE Fight Night 31

It's safe to assume that Nong-O Hama will aim to put his vaunted kicking techniques into good use by inflicting damage when he runs it back with old foe Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in a few weeks from now.

This flyweight Muay Thai rematch is set to headline ONE Fight Night 31, which will emanate live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 2.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch the action for free on Prime Video.

