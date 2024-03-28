WATCH: Thai legend Nong-O nearly paralyzes Nico Carrillo with his clinical leg kick onslaught

Thai legend Nong-O Hama will look to kick his way back into the win column on Friday, April 5, when he returns to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

It will be a battle between two of Thailand's best when the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion steps inside the ring for a clash with two-time Lumpinee Stadium champion Kulabdam Jor Piek Uthai at ONE Friday Fights 58.

It will be Nong-O's first time competing since his instant classic with Scottish standout Nico Carrillo in December.

"Leg destruction. Will Nong-O chop down Kulabdam and emerge victorious at ONE Friday Fights 58?"

In his fight with 'The King of the North,' Nong-O nearly walked away with a victory in the first round after unleashing an onslaught of vicious leg kicks on his opponent. However, Carrillo stormed back in the second round and handed Nong-O his second-straight loss by knockout.

Determined to return to his winning ways, the former ONE world titleholder will face another tough test against the streaking 25-year-old Kulabdam.

Nong-O Hama is well aware of the danger that Kulabdam brings to the ring

Appropriately nicknamed 'Left Meteorite,' Kulabdam has built a solid 7-3 record under the ONE Championship banner. He goes into the biggest fight of his career riding a four-fight win streak, including victories over Ilyas Musaev, Tyson Harrison, Friyar Aminipour, and Julio Lobo.

"I give Kulabdam 10 out of 10," Nong-O said in an interview with ONE Championship. "This man is in top form right now. But he shouldn't dare think that he's going to beat me easily."

Will we see Nong-O Hama get back to winning ways at ONE Friday Fights 58, or will Kulabdam further establish himself as the next big thing in the art of eight limbs?

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live and for free on ONE Championship's YouTube channel and via watch.onefc.com around the world on Friday, April 5.