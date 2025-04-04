WATCH: Thai legend Seksan gives Mitch Chilson the basics to landing his patented elbow shot counter

Muay Thai legend Seksan Or Kwanmuang would not be the legend that he is today if not for having some techniques that he can lean on when the going gets rough in his bouts.

ONE athlete-turned-analyst Mitch 'The Dragon' Chilson recently linked up with 'The Man Who Yields To No One' to better understand how he consistently lands his devastating spinning elbow.

Watch the entire video below, which was posted on Chilson's Instagram:

The Or Kwanmuang product and founder of Sor Seksan is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Soe Lin Oo this past January at ONE 170.

Seksan is determined to keep the momentum going and notch his 11th victory under the ONE banner when he locks horns with American standout Asa Ten Pow at ONE Fight Night 30 on Friday, April 4. The Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, will host the event.

ONE Fight Night 30 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Asa Ten Pow thrilled to face Muay Thai legend Seksan

Asa Ten Pow has fought many big names throughout his career, but going toe-to-toe with an icon like Seksan is a massive honor that few fighters can ever put on their resume.

Speaking with Combat Sports Today, Ten Pow said about his upcoming bout:

"Yeah, getting the marquee fights with these guys that are legends in the sport. I mean, that's where I strive to be at being able to just be in the same conversation with them, and, you know, getting the chance to compete with them as well. And, leave my mark. And just show who I am against some of these legends. And you know, that's definitely why I got in this game, for sure."

Watch the entire interview here:

