WATCH: Thai-Malaysian phenom Aliff brings the thunder in exhilarating highlight reel package ahead of ONE Fight Night 32

Before Aliff Sor Dechapan returns to action to dazzle the hard-to-please U.S. primetime audience on Friday, June 6, ONE Championship has released a highlight reel showcasing the Thai phenom's most electrifying victories to date.

Since joining the promotion, Aliff has racked up seven wins in his last nine appearances, with six of those coming via knockout, underlining his devastating finishing ability.

Fans can get to appreciate Aliff Sor Dechapan's body of work by watching the video below:

On the main roster, the 21-year-old rising star boasts impressive victories, including a unanimous decision win over former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title challenger Walter Goncalves at ONE 169 in November 2024.

Aliff's momentum continued earlier this year at ONE Fight Night 28, where he squared off against Shamil Adukhov in a 127.5-pound catchweight Muay Thai showdown.

Wasting no time once the opening bell rang, Aliff put on a clinic. When Adukhov launched a left kick, the Thai striker responded with a thunderous left hook that rocked the Russian.

A swift right hand soon followed, dropping Adukhov to the canvas. With his opponent unable to recover, referee Olivier Coste stepped in and waved off the contest at the 1:10 mark, sealing another emphatic finish for Aliff.

Aliff looks to go 3-0 on ONE Championship's main roster

Aliff Sor Dechapan hopes to extend his win streak on the grand stage when he reports for duty in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 32 on Friday.

There, he is slated to go head-to-head against Moroccan hard-hitter Elmehdi El Jamari in a three-round strawweight Muay Thai tiff, emanating live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch the entire ONE Fight Night 32 matchups for free on Prime Video.

