WATCH: Thai rising star Aliff Sor Dechapan’s clinical two-punch knockout Shamil Adukhov at ONE Fight Night 28

ONE Fight Night 28 last Friday, Feb. 7 kicked off with a bang, thanks to an electrifying performance by Aliff Sor Dechapan.

The 21-year-old Thai-Malaysian sensation set the tone for an action-packed affair, broadcasting live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Check out the highlights of Aliff Sor Dechapan’s stellar outing below:

Aliff wasted no time in his 127.5-pound catchweight Muay Thai clash against Shamil Adukhov, needing less than two minutes to finish the Russian.

When Adukhov threw a left kick, Aliff countered with a crushing left hook that wobbled his opponent. He then delivered a quick follow-up right hand to secure the knockdown in the opening salvo.

With Adukhov struggling to return to his feet, referee Olivier Coste decided that he had seen enough, calling a halt to the contest at the 1:10 mark and granting the emphatic finish to Aliff.

Aliff Sor Dechapan may get world title shot later this year

The victory at ONE Fight Night 28 marked Aliff Sor Dechapan’s third straight win in highlight-reel fashion, improving his record to 60-9.

This puts him in prime contention for a shot at the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title currently held by two-sport king Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

Speaking of Prajanchai, he was successful in the defense of his Muay Thai crown against Ellis Badr Barboza in the main event of ONE Fight Night 28.

The opening round saw both strikers being cautious, picking their shots carefully. However, just before the bell, Prajanchai landed a thunderous right hand that earned a roar of approval from the Lumpinee Stadium crowd.

In the following rounds, Prajanchai intensified the pressure, landing a flurry of strikes that opened a cut above Barboza’s forehead.

In the fourth round, a perfectly timed right elbow from Prajanchai signaled the end of the duel, with the ringside doctor ruling that Barboza was unable to continue due to the gruesome gash. As a result, the Thai rising star was awarded a stoppage victory.

Furthermore, the remarkable showing earned Prajanchai a rare $100,000 bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

With Aliff and Prajanchai walking away with victories at ONE Fight Night 28, a showdown between the two knockout artists for 26 pounds of gold later this year seems increasingly likely.

