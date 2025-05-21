WATCH: Thai megastar Rodtang gets into an absolute belter against Bosnian warhammer in Bangkok

Nearly a year ago, Rodtang Jitmuangnon demonstrated that he's far more than just a Muay Thai specialist by stepping out of his comfort zone and taking on a kickboxing bout.

This bold move came at ONE 167 in June 2024, where "The Iron Man" squared off against Denis Puric in a 141.25-pound catchweight kickboxing clash — held in the presence of a heavily invested crowd at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Watch the highlights of this exciting duel uploaded by ONE Championship on YouTube below:

In that bout, Rodtang showcased improved footwork and tactical movement, proving that he could adapt to the demands of a new rule set.

Still, intensity didn't wane. When Puric urged Rodtang to stand and trade in the latter half of the opening round, the Thai megastar obliged without hesitation, uncorking explosive combinations.

Puric looked to turn the tide in the second stanza by drawing Rodtang into close-range exchanges. The third frame followed a similar pattern, with the two warriors swapping heavy shots.

But in the end, Rodtang's pesky pace and cleaner offense down the stretch spelled the difference on the scorecards, walking away with a well-deserved unanimous decision victory.

Rodtang authors high-profile kickboxing victory at ONE 172

When Rodtang Jitmuangnon returned to kickboxing rules this past March, he delivered a jaw-dropping performance in the main event of ONE 172.

There, the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion needed just 80 seconds to dispatch Japanese striking icon Takeru Segawa in their highly anticipated flyweight kickboxing super-fight.

Fighting in front of partisan crowd at the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan, Rodtang silenced the hometown supporters with a single, thunderous left hook that floored Takeru — handing the former three-division K-1 world champion his first knockout defeat in almost 13 years.

