WATCH: Thai megastar Rodtang Jitmuangnon shows Walter Goncalves the dangerous price of p*ssing him off in Tokyo showdown

A furious Rodtang Jitmuangnon is a nightmare for any opponent, and Walter Goncalves learned that the hard way they collided on the supporting card of ONE: Century Part II in October 2019.

Challenging Rodtang for his then-ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship, Goncalves attempted to play mind games with the Thai megastar during their bout at the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan. However, his tactics only fueld the fire, awakening the beast within the defending champion.

Watch the highlights of that matchup below:

From the opening bell, both fighters came out swinging, unloading their most powerful combinations without taking a step back. The action remained relentless through the second and third rounds. Rodtang pressed forward with his suffocating offense, while Goncalves relied on counters on the back foot.

The penultimate stanza was razor-close as Rodtang lauched wild haymakers at the center of the circle, only for Goncalves to display slick head movement and evasive footwork, slipping most of the Thai's heavy artillery.

In the fitfth and final frame, Rodtang stalked his Brazilian challenger around the cage. However, Goncalves refused to engage, opting for a more cautious approach.

Ultimately, Rodtang's aggression and forward pressure earned him a split-decision victory.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon locks horns with Takeru Segawa at ONE 172

This is undoubtedly the verisio of Rodtang Jitmuangnon would least want to share the ring with when they finally square off against each other in a five-round flyweight kickboxing super-fight at ONE 172, scheduled for March 23 at the fabled Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

A recent poll conducted by ONE Championship projected that 63 percent of voters favor Rodtang to emerge triumphant over Takeru in their highly anticipated duel.

ONE 172 will be availble live worldwide via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

