WATCH: Thai megastar Superbon gets clinical in his heated showdown against old rival Marat Grigorian in Bangkok

More than a year ago, Superbon reaffirmed his status as one of the most cerebral kickboxers in the sport today by defeating a familiar foe under the ONE Championship banner.

The Thai megastar put forth a masterclass performance in April 2024 when he faced Marat Grigorian in a highly anticipated rematch for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title. This bout headlined ONE Friday Fights 58 at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand,

In a high-octane second encounter reminiscent of their initial clash at ONE X in March 2022, Superbon began his attack by targeting Grigorian's midsection with crushing knees.

Grigorian answered back with hard uppercuts in the clinch, but Superbon found a slick way to outwork and outland his Armenian-Belgian rival with precision and volume.

The two world-class strikers then went back-and-forth in the succeeding rounds, trading hard blows that could have folded any ordinary competitor.

By the time the final bell rang, both men were visibly exhausted, but the judges were unanimous in their verdict — favoring Superbon's clinical offense on all scorecards.

Just months later, Superbon was officially granted full status as the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion following the release of Chingiz Allazov by the promotion.

Superbon pegged to face Masaaki Noiri in unification later this year

Superbon appears poised to make his return to action after Masaaki Noiri earned his right to have a portion of the divisional throne.

It can be recalled that the Japanese sensation pulled off the upset at ONE 172 this past March, stopping Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship in the third round.

The shocking win has thrust Noiri into a future unification clash with Superbon, with the undisputed crown — and supremacy in one of the organization's deepest weight classes — hanging in the balance.

