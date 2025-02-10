WATCH: Thai megastars Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9 roast each other over their 2023 Muay Thai super fight

Two-sport ONE world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Rodtang Jitmuangnon starred in one of the biggest matchups in ONE Championship history in September 2023. Recently, they got together to reminisce on their epic super-fight.

In a video shared by ONE on Instagram, the reigning bantamweight Muay Thai and flyweight kickboxing world champion and 'The Iron Man' had a hilarious conversation about their battle, featuring Rodtang making fun of Superlek for needing to be stitched up after giving him a taste of his own medicine.

Check out the video below:

'The Kicking Machine' and Rodtang's catchweight (140 pounds) Muay Thai encounter lived up to the hype as they fought for bragging rights over the other. After three thrilling rounds, Superlek earned the unanimous decision victory.

Two years since they were on the same card, Rodtang and Superlek will both compete at ONE 172 on March 23, but not against each other.

The Jitmuangnon Gym product will face Japanese kickboxing superstar Takeru Segawa in a flyweight kickboxing bout in the main event. On the other hand, Superlek will have a bantamweight Muay Thai world championship unification bout with interim king Nabil Anane.

Rodtang itching to share the circle with Takeru

Over a year since his initial encounter with Takeru at ONE 165 was shelved due to him suffering an injury ahead of the event, Rodtang is raring to trade leather with 'The Natural Born Crusher'.

During the recently held ONE 172 press conference, the former flyweight Muay Thai world champion declared:

"For me, this is my second press conference. I really want today to be a fight day. Because now I'm more than ready to fight Takeru."

Fans can purchase tickets via EPlus to catch all the action live inside the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

