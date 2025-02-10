  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • WATCH: Thai megastars Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9 roast each other over their 2023 Muay Thai super fight

WATCH: Thai megastars Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9 roast each other over their 2023 Muay Thai super fight

By Karl Batungbacal
Modified Feb 10, 2025 11:49 GMT
Rodtang and Superlek during their September 2023 mega fight. [Photo via: ONE Championship]
Rodtang and Superlek during their September 2023 mega fight [Photo via ONE Championship]

Two-sport ONE world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Rodtang Jitmuangnon starred in one of the biggest matchups in ONE Championship history in September 2023. Recently, they got together to reminisce on their epic super-fight.

In a video shared by ONE on Instagram, the reigning bantamweight Muay Thai and flyweight kickboxing world champion and 'The Iron Man' had a hilarious conversation about their battle, featuring Rodtang making fun of Superlek for needing to be stitched up after giving him a taste of his own medicine.

Check out the video below:

also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

'The Kicking Machine' and Rodtang's catchweight (140 pounds) Muay Thai encounter lived up to the hype as they fought for bragging rights over the other. After three thrilling rounds, Superlek earned the unanimous decision victory.

Two years since they were on the same card, Rodtang and Superlek will both compete at ONE 172 on March 23, but not against each other.

The Jitmuangnon Gym product will face Japanese kickboxing superstar Takeru Segawa in a flyweight kickboxing bout in the main event. On the other hand, Superlek will have a bantamweight Muay Thai world championship unification bout with interim king Nabil Anane.

Rodtang itching to share the circle with Takeru

Over a year since his initial encounter with Takeru at ONE 165 was shelved due to him suffering an injury ahead of the event, Rodtang is raring to trade leather with 'The Natural Born Crusher'.

During the recently held ONE 172 press conference, the former flyweight Muay Thai world champion declared:

"For me, this is my second press conference. I really want today to be a fight day. Because now I'm more than ready to fight Takeru."

Fans can purchase tickets via EPlus to catch all the action live inside the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Harvey Leonard
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी