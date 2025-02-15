WATCH: Thai megastars Rodtang, Superlek continue roasting each other ahead of their high-profile ONE 172 duels in Japan

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 and former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon recently shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes moment weeks away from their respective high-stakes matchups at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23.

In a video posted by ONE on Instagram, the Thai megastars portrayed a couple pose, with 'The Iron Man' holding on to Superlek's waist. At the same time, 'The Kicking Machine' made a Korean finger heart gesture with one hand while the other arm was wrapped around Rodtang.

When asked why Rodtang made a frowning face, the Kiatmoo9 Gym product replied in his stead:

"Because he has to fight Takeru!"

Meanwhile, the Jitmuangnon Gym affiliate quipped about Superlek's Valentine's Day-themed pose:

"He's in love."

Check out the video below:

Despite their lighthearted antics outside the circle, Rodtang and Superlek are two of the most feared strikers in ONE Championship today. They are set to star in marquee matchups at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

Happening in the main event, Rodtang will have his much-anticipated flyweight kickboxing bout with hometown hero Takeru Segawa. Capping off the undercard, Superlek and recently crowned ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane will duel for the right to become the undisputed king of the 145-pound Muay Thai division.

Tickets for ONE 172 are available via EPlus.

Superlek cares little for the critics hounding him

Despite being viewed as one of the best pound-for-pound strikers in the world, Superlek still has his fair share of critics. In a recent sit-down interview with Nickynachat, the 29-year-old bared his thoughts on his detractors:

"Yes. But I'm the type of fighter who takes others' words to improve myself. Sometimes, people insult me or say things, but I don't care much. I focus only on my work."

Watch the entire interview below:

