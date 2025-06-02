WATCH: Thai phenom Jaosuayai elevates his star power in stunning KO finish of Bosnian slugger in Bangkok

This past March, Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi proved that he has what it takes to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the elite on ONE Championship's main roster, acing the toughest test of his young career in spectacular fashion.

The Thai rising star made a statement at ONE Friday Fights 100 by knocking out seasoned veteran Denis Puric in the second round of their flyweight Muay Thai encounter, which was held before an energetic crowd at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Well aware of Puric's aggressive style, Jaosuayai came out firing, landing sharp high kicks and crisp punching combinations to take control early and dominate the opening round.

In the second stanza, the 23-year-old continued to push the pace, undeterred by Puric's explosive attacks. He cornered "The Bosnian Menace" against the ropes and dropped him with a blistering barrage of punches.

Although Puric managed to beat the count, the Sor Dechapan member wasted no time in closing the show — delivering a pinpoint teep kick to the body that sealed the knockout victory at the 1:37 mark of round two.

Relive the intensity of the finish by watching the Instagram clip below:

This emphatic finish improved Jaosuayai's record to 59-22 and earned him a lucrative $100,000 contract with the world's largest martial arts organization.

Jaosuayai looks to break into ONE Championship's flyweight Muay Thai rankings

Now, Joasuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi is ready to prove he's worth every cent of his coveted six-figure deal as he makes his debut on the promotion's grand stage on Friday, June 6.

In the main event of ONE Fight Night 32, he'll face No. 5-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Nakrob Fairtex, emanating live in U.S. primetime from Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium.

A win over Nakrob could catapult Joasuayai into the division's top five and bring him a few inches closer to a shot at the vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

ONE Fight Night 32 is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

