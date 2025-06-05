WATCH: Thai rising star Jaosuayai sends Bangkok into a frenzy, unleashes calculated one-shot power in highlight-reel KO

To build anticipation for Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi's main roster and U.S. primetime debut on Friday, June 6, ONE Championship has released a thrilling ringside angle of his stunning one-punch knockout from over a year ago.

The electrifying moment took place in May 2024 when the Thai rising star collided with compatriot Puengluang Baanramba in a flyweight Muay Thai headliner at ONE Friday Fights 65, held at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

At the time, Jaosuayai delivered the biggest upset of the evening, snapping Puengluang's then-flawless 6-0 record under the promotion's banner with a crushing first-round finish that marked his return to the win column.

Before the knockout, however, Jaosuayai had to weather the storm. Puengluang pressed the action early, unleashing a barrage of one-two combinations, elbows, and feinted kicks to keep his countryman on the defensive.

With Joasuayai backed against the ropes, Puengluang looked to close the show. But the Sor Dechapan representative turned the tide with a perfectly timed counter left hook that sent his opponent to the canvas.

Puengluang managed to beat the count and regained composure, taking control once again. However, Joasuayai stayed composed and delivered a second, picture-perfect left hook that sealed the deal at the 2:11 mark of the second round.

Check out the finish below:

Jaosuayai booked for main roster debut in ONE Fight Night 32 main event

Now, with growing momentum and promotional spotlight behind him, Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi is gearing up for his toughest test yet.

In the main event of ONE Fight Night 32 this Friday, he will make his maiden appearance on the organization's grand stage, taking on No. 5-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Nakrob Fairtex.

ONE Fight Night 31 will air live from U.S primetime from Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium, and fans in North America can watch it for free on Prime Video.

