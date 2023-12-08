WATCH: Thai slugger Saemapetch marches Ognjen Topic down in electrifying Muay Thai showdown

Saemapetch Fairtex started his ONE Championship run with three straight wins. He defeated Deividas Danyla and Alaverdi Ramazanov in his first two fights before adding Ognjen Topic to his hitlist.

He fought Topic in April 2019 at ONE: Roots of Honor inside the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines, and he showcased Muay Thai 101 to get the majority decision nod from the judges.

Highlights of that victory by Saemepetch were posted by ONE Championship on their official Instagram account, and they captioned the video with:

“When Saemapetch took Ognjen Topic to school! 😎 Don’t miss the Thai powerhouse’s return this Friday at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime”

The 29-year-old Thai star did the classic tactic of chopping down the legs of Topic through powerful kicks before attacking his head with punches and elbows. This fight plan worked out well for Saemapetch because he was able to score a standing count and eventually the dub.

Following that win over the Serbian-American athlete, Saemapetch went on to fight for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title and became one of the perennial contenders in the division.

Saemapetch set to welcome Mohamed Younes Rabah in ONE Championship

After a bounce-back win over Kaonar Sor Jor Thongprajin in August 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 30 via first-round knockout to record his eighth win in the promotion, Saemapetch is now scheduled to meet a young rising star in the world’s largest martial arts promotion as he takes on Mohamed Younes Rabah on December 8 at ONE Fight Night 17 in a 150-pound catchweight Muay Thai bout.

The Fairtex Training Center representative wants to maintain his place as one of the top contenders in the bantamweight Muay Thai division. Additionally, he wants to inch closer to another world title opportunity, this time against ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

ONE Fight Night 17 goes down at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.